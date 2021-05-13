Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,841 shares of company stock worth $49,591,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 662,878 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 380,640 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

