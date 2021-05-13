Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,330 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $89,964,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,700,000 after buying an additional 150,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

