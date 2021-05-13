Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,172.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,386.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,180.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

