ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $320.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.53 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

