Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,506 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 36.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

AEG opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

