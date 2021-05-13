Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $117.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $128.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

