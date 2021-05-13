Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.