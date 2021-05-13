Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 10,700 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7,434.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

