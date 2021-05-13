Tim Minges Acquires 7,400 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after buying an additional 1,425,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 67,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 226,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

