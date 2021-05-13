Tim Minges Acquires 7,400 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after buying an additional 1,425,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 67,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 226,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.