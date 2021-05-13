Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $257,001.64 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ADP stock opened at $189.44 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.33 and its 200 day moving average is $176.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.