Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $257,001.64 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADP stock opened at $189.44 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.33 and its 200 day moving average is $176.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.