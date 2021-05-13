Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 18,859 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 18,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $207,826.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,984.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VRA stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $347.92 million, a PE ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 574,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 231,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 199,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.