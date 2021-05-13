The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CAO Sells $221,300.00 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,446.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODP. UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The ODP during the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

