Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $250.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

IT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $223.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gartner has a one year low of $106.57 and a one year high of $239.09. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,021 shares of company stock worth $22,654,712. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

