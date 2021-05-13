Lisa Evoli Sells 5,335 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lisa Evoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00.

Shares of IART stock opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

