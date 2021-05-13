Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.70.

NYSE:GPN opened at $194.93 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

