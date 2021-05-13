BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $171,927.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.38 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

