Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

