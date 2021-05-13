Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $51.17 on Monday. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -852.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,340 shares of company stock worth $11,834,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $9,306,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

