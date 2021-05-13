Wells Fargo & Company Increases Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $83.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of SR opened at $73.99 on Monday. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Spire’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

