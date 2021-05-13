Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $154,505,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 207,130 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

