TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities lifted their price target on TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TRSSF stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.