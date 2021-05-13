4,000 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

