5,081 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

