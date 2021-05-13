Brokerages Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.02 Million

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce sales of $370.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.96 million to $389.70 million. Cable One reported sales of $328.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,109.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,713.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,797.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,952.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,682.44 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

