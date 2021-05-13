Brokerages Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.02 Million

Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce sales of $370.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.96 million to $389.70 million. Cable One reported sales of $328.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,109.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,713.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,797.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,952.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,682.44 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

