Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6,600.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.14.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $195.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

