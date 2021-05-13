Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.43 Million

Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post $181.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.60 million and the highest is $187.80 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $91.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $736.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.60 million to $768.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $946.24 million, with estimates ranging from $884.52 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

