CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 507,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after buying an additional 316,387 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

