Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.76. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boral from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00.

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia, USG Boral, Boral North America, and Unallocated. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

