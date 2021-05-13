CWM Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UI. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Shares of UI opened at $271.64 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.37 and its 200-day moving average is $284.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

