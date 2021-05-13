Exane Derivatives Makes New $123,000 Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,529 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $1,518,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
APPS opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.
