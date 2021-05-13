Exane Derivatives Makes New $123,000 Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,529 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $1,518,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.