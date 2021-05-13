Exane Derivatives Sells 893 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,351,000 after acquiring an additional 390,086 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

