Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVHU) Trading Down 0.1%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 50,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 294,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVHU. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,807,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,100,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

