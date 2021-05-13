CWM Advisors LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

