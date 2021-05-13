IFP Advisors Inc Has $459,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 375.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 56,077 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.