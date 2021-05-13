IFP Advisors Inc Sells 6,749 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,052,000 after buying an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,561,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $51.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

