Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 15,412.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 456,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,018,000 after acquiring an additional 453,131 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,618,000 after buying an additional 71,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,852,000 after buying an additional 60,740 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,047,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 80,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 47,125 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP opened at $81.47 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

