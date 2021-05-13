IFP Advisors Inc Sells 25,967 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,967 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

