IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 7,306 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $29.63 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29.

