Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.85. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $11.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $12.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $210.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.45 and a 200-day moving average of $169.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $219.59.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

