Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SENS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Senseonics by 25.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 25.0% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 69.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $778.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SENS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.45.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

