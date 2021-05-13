LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 992,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,531 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RFP shares. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.43 and a beta of 3.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

