PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,162,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.22% of PennantPark Investment worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PNNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

PNNT stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $415.71 million, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.