LSV Asset Management Has $13.53 Million Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American National Group were worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American National Group by 1,222.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $141.49 on Thursday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

