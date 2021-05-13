VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $37.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VICI. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of VICI Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $83,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

