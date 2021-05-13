LSV Asset Management Sells 18,900 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.44% of Customers Bancorp worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,167 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $249,841.62. Insiders have sold 70,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

