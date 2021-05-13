Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 24,400 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 35.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,036 shares of company stock worth $3,005,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

