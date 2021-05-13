AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

AppLovin stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

