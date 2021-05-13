Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 50,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 362,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 372.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

NYSE BXMT opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,926 shares of company stock worth $91,841 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

