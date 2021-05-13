Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,893 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.47% of Post worth $225,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Post by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,717,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Post by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,837.05 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on POST. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

