Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3,555.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $128.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

